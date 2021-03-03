Coronavirus NY: New FEMA vaccination mega-site opens in Yonkers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9598258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Another vaccination mega-site run by the state of New York and FEMA is opening today in Westchester County.It is located at the National Guard Armory recruiting center in Yonkers, and it's for Yonkers residents only.The site is expected to vaccinate 1,000 individuals a day and will operate with extended hours to better reach local residents.The latest opening comes as New York officials announced that other state-run sites, including the Javits Center and Yankee Stadium, will start using the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is set to arrive today.They will be using it to make those sites truly 24-hour operations.The Biden administration announced Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson's New Jersey-based rival Merck will also help manufacture that single-shot J&J vaccine, allowing production to ramp up to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."While we had the potential of another highly effective vaccine to accompany the two existing vaccines, it simply wasn't coming fast enough," President Biden said. "So my team has been hard at work to accelerate that effort. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine manufacturing facilities will now begin to operate 24/7."Also in Yonkers today, Westchester County executive George Latimer will mark the first anniversary of New York's first cluster of coronavirus cases being identified in New Rochelle.The observance will include a moment of silence at noon today, flags flying at half staff all day - and at 7 o'clock tonight, the return of applause honoring healthcare workers.