Coronavirus News: 2 nursing homes in CT will care for COVID-19 patients only

Non-coronavirus patients would then reside in other nursing homes, officials announced Wednesday.
Anyone currently hospitalized and looking to go to a non-coronavirus nursing home would have to provide two negative tests.
About 2,000 nursing home beds in the state are empty.
The Department of Public Health is looking at existing space in nursing homes and reopening closed homes, said Barbara Cass with of the state Department of Public Health.
Gov. Ned Lamont says he will make a decision about whether schools will reopen this year "within a week," but said he's "doubtful it's possible."
