coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: 2 nursing homes in CT will care for COVID-19 patients only

Two nursing homes in Connecticut are going to be converted to care for coronavirus patients only.

Non-coronavirus patients would then reside in other nursing homes, officials announced Wednesday.

Anyone currently hospitalized and looking to go to a non-coronavirus nursing home would have to provide two negative tests.

About 2,000 nursing home beds in the state are empty.

The Department of Public Health is looking at existing space in nursing homes and reopening closed homes, said Barbara Cass with of the state Department of Public Health.

Gov. Ned Lamont says he will make a decision about whether schools will reopen this year "within a week," but said he's "doubtful it's possible."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children

How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticutnursing homehealthcoronavirus connecticutelderlycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Connecticut death toll tops 1,000, with 16,809 positive cases
Connecticut opens first rapid COVID-19 test center
New unemployment software upgrade speeds up claims in CT
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News