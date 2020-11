Coronavirus Update New York City: With new restrictions in effect statewide, will NYC schools be next?

EMBED >More News Videos With coronavirus cases on the rise again, New York is tightening restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms, and even the courts.

NYC parents need you today at 2pm at Foley Square. Don't let them shut down our schools pic.twitter.com/2y94ry4gcU — reshmasaujani (@reshmasaujani) November 14, 2020

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the number of coronavirus cases continues to trend upward, across the Tri-State area positivity rates are rising.New York City prides itself on being the city that never sleeps, but there are decidedly fewer late-night options because of those rising rates. New restrictions went into effect Friday night in New York state as gyms, bars and restaurants have to now close at 10 p.m. Any venue with a state liquor license must also close down at 10 p.m.However, take-out food is permitted past that hour, but not to-go booze which had become a popular option for patrons and a money-maker for restaurants.The other big change not in effect yet but certainly looming involves schools. Mayor Bill de Blasio says while transmission of the virus has been low in schools, in-person instruction will be halted if the seven-day positivity rate goes over three percent - the city is now at 2.8 percent. That could happen as soon as Monday.The mayor says parents should have a plan Some parents believe it is not good for their children's mental health. Those against remote learning will be holding a rally held at Foley Square Saturday afternoon.