Coronavirus Update New York City: With new restrictions in effect statewide, will NYC schools be next?

New York City prides itself on being the city that never sleeps, but there are decidedly fewer late-night options because of those rising rates.
New restrictions went into effect Friday night in New York state as gyms, bars and restaurants have to now close at 10 p.m. Any venue with a state liquor license must also close down at 10 p.m.
However, take-out food is permitted past that hour, but not to-go booze which had become a popular option for patrons and a money-maker for restaurants.
The other big change not in effect yet but certainly looming involves schools. Mayor Bill de Blasio says while transmission of the virus has been low in schools, in-person instruction will be halted if the seven-day positivity rate goes over three percent - the city is now at 2.8 percent. That could happen as soon as Monday.
The mayor says parents should have a plan.
Some parents believe it is not good for their children's mental health. Those against remote learning will be holding a rally held at Foley Square Saturday afternoon.
NYC parents need you today at 2pm at Foley Square. Don't let them shut down our schools pic.twitter.com/2y94ry4gcU— reshmasaujani (@reshmasaujani) November 14, 2020
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip