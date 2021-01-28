NY may have drastically underreported COVID-19 nursing home deaths, AG finds

"Government guidance requiring the admission of COVID-19 patients into nursing homes may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities and may have obscured the data available to assess that risk," the report found.
The Attorney General's Office also found that a larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID-19 than the New York State Department of Health's published nursing home data reflected and may have been undercounted by as much as 50%.
"As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate," James said.. "While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves and to spur increased action to protect our most vulnerable residents. Nursing homes residents and workers deserve to live and work in safe environments, and I will continue to work hard to safeguard this basic right during this precarious time."
The investigations also revealed that nursing homes' lack of compliance with infection control protocols put residents at increased risk of harm, and facilities that had lower pre-pandemic staffing ratings had higher COVID-19 fatality rates.
COVID NEWS | Cuomo lifts Orange zone restrictions; plan for NYC restaurants by end of week
Based on these findings and subsequent investigation, the office is conducting ongoing investigations into more than 20 nursing homes whose reported conduct during the first wave of the pandemic presented particular concern.
"These are our loved ones we lost, it is someone's grandma, mother or father, aunt or uncle, families missing someone dear to them, for so many people," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in response to the report. "And you talk to people who were all over the city who lost people and could not be with them, it made it so much more awful. We have to get the full truth, and we have to make sure it never happens again, that it never, ever happens again. We have to be honest about the numbers."
Since March, James has been investigating nursing homes throughout New York state based on allegations of patient neglect and other concerning conduct that may have jeopardized the health and safety of residents and employees.
At Cuomo's direction, James' office set up a hotline in April to receive complaints relating to communications by nursing homes with family members prohibited from in-person visits to nursing homes and formally initiated a large-scale investigation of nursing homes' responses to the pandemic.
They received more than 770 complaints on the hotline through August 3, and an additional 179 complaints through November 16.
The report includes preliminary findings based on data obtained in investigations conducted to date, recommendations that are based on those findings, related findings in pre-pandemic investigations of nursing homes, and other available data and analysis.
The investigation found that:
--A larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID-19 than DOH data reflected
--Lack of compliance with infection control protocols put residents at increased risk of harm
--Nursing homes that entered the pandemic with low U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) Staffing ratings had higher COVID-19 fatality rates
--Insufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) for nursing home staff put residents at increased risk of harm
--Insufficient COVID-19 testing for residents and staff in the early stages of the pandemic put residents at increased risk of harm
--The current state reimbursement model for nursing homes gives a financial incentive to owners of for-profit nursing homes to transfer funds to related parties (ultimately increasing their own profit) instead of investing in higher levels of staffing and PPE
--Lack of nursing home compliance with the executive order requiring communication with family members caused avoidable pain and distress
--Government guidance requiring the admission of COVID-19 patients into nursing homes may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities and may have obscured the data available to assess that risk
Undercounting of COVID-19 Deaths in Nursing Homes
Preliminary data suggests that many nursing home residents died from COVID-19 in hospitals after being transferred from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in DOH's published total nursing home death data. Preliminary data also reflects apparent underreporting to DOH by some nursing homes of resident deaths occurring in nursing homes. In fact, the investigation found that nursing home resident deaths appear to be undercounted by DOH by approximately 50%.
The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) asked 62 nursing homes (10% of the total facilities in New York) for information about on-site and in-hospital deaths from COVID-19. Using the data from these 62 nursing homes, they compared: (1) in-facility deaths reported to OAG compared to in-facility deaths publicized by DOH, and (2) total deaths reported to OAG compared to total deaths publicized by DOH.
In one example, a facility reported five confirmed and six presumed COVID-19 deaths at the facility as of August 3 to DOH. However, the facility reported to OAG a total of 27 COVID-19 deaths at the facility and 13 hospital deaths - a discrepancy of 29 deaths.
Lack of Compliance with Infection Control Policies
OAG received numerous complaints that some nursing homes failed to implement proper infection controls to prevent or mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 to vulnerable residents. Among those reports were allegations that several nursing homes around the state failed to plan and take proper infection control measures, including:
--Failing to properly isolate residents who tested positive for COVID-19
--Failing to adequately screen or test employees for COVID-19
--Demanding that sick employees continue to work and care for residents or face retaliation or termination
--Failing to train employees in infection control protocols
--Failing to obtain, fit, and train caregivers with PPE
ALSO READ | Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question