Coronavirus NY: Outdoor dining extended for restaurants statewide

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York restaurants will be allowed to continue using sidewalks and streets for outdoor dining as Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation that extended what was a lifeline for many businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.The new law extends Cuomo's executive order by one year."As we build New York back better than it was before, it's important that we learn from the past and capitalize on those efforts that helped so many of New York's small businesses survive amid the global pandemic," Cuomo said.Cuomo's office said restaurants must meet all federal, state, and local laws, rules, and guidance.Restaurants must also have a temporary use permit from their respective municipalities.New applicants are allowed, they'll need to provide community notification as stipulated by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Law.The move was lauded by members of the restaurant industry."We applaud the Governor for signing this widely supported and common-sense legislation into law that will ensure customers can continue to enjoy a glass of wine while dining alfresco," Executive Director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, Andrew Rigie, said.