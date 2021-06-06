coronavirus new york

NY school mask mandate will remain in place for now as officials seek more guidance

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NY school mask mandate remains in place as officials seek more guidance

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's mask requirement for public schools will continue unchanged Monday, as the state awaits further guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state had sent a letter to the director of the CDC last week informing him that as early as Monday it would allow school districts to waive the mask mandate unless the agency advised it otherwise.

On Sunday, the Department of Education sent a letter to school administrators informing them that while they have not heard back from the CDC, mask requirements will remain to give the agency more time to respond.

In the letter, state health leaders had told the CDC that mask use in schools will be strongly encouraged but no longer required.

New York City on Friday said they would maintain the mask mandate.

Earlier Sunday, educators and officials expressed concerns over the announced change.

"If a case of COVID-19 comes into a classroom and children are unmasked, you're going to be talking about again large-scale contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine," Superintendent of White Plains Public Schools, Joseph L. Ricca, said. "Many parents, of course, were already tentative about sending their children back to school."

Teachers' unions urged schools to connect with educators and parents to make the best decision on masks for their school communities.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran released a statement Sunday saying the state messaging was creating confusion for school leaders and parents.

"We need clarification immediately. This decision must be put in the hands of the educators and parents who know their children and particular circumstances best," the statement read in part.

MORE NEWS: Actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit by scooter at Manhattan intersection
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




Mask guidance in the Tri-State area

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcdcmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicschool safetycoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoschools
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Vax mandate looms for more NY health care workers
COVID News: 140,000 US kids have lost a caretaker to the virus
NYC considering expanding vaccine mandate to cops, firefighters
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News