Coronavirus News: Suspension of alternate side parking regulations extended in NYC

The regulations will now be suspended through Sunday, June 28.
The de Blasio administration said it may extend the suspension again based on street cleanliness and workforce availability.
Any New Yorker under isolation who has received a ticket can appeal to the Department of Finance and should provide medical documentation or testimony, which will be taken into consideration when their case is reviewed.
Payment at parking meters will remain in effect throughout the City.
