FDNY firefighters to protests Mayor Adams' budget cuts

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday, city firefighters will be the latest group to protest Mayor Eric Adams' across-the-board budget cuts.

Firefighters say their jobs became more dangerous with the elimination of the fifth man from 20 engine companies.

The FDNY says staffing level changes are routine. The five percent cuts hit every agency, including the NYPD, Sanitation, and the elimination of library Sundays.

Mayor Adams says the financial burden of housing asylum seekers makes the cuts necessary.

