Students return to in-person learning in former New York City red and orange zones

We have a clear and effective plan to respond to any clusters that threaten our progress.



We will attack each area in the cluster with appropriate restrictions.



Here is the map of the Brooklyn cluster along with the rules. pic.twitter.com/xdV84gcQJg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here are the maps of the two Queens clusters along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/DP3sUBL8fs — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here is the map of the Orange County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/pVWgykbhI1 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here is the map of the Rockland County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/PyINoUivK5 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here is the map of the Broome County cluster — with a yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/isgeAqtOET — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Students at more than 100 schools in New York City are returning to some form of in-person learning starting Monday.Youngsters in those schools were barred from in-person learning for more than two weeks as officials imposed restrictions to curb COVID-19 spikes in several cluster zones.But with COVID infection rates in some of those areas decreasing, the schools are allowed to welcome students back into classrooms.Mayor Bill de Blasio says positivity rates in some of those formerly red and orange cluster zones public schools in Queens are now just 0.18 percent.Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Forest Hills is one of those schools.But while the red zone is gone in Queens, it does remain in parts of southern Brooklyn, where the infection rate remains higher than the citywide average.45 public schools remain closed there.The Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn actually sued the state after Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated strict capacity limits on religious gatherings in the red zones.A judge sided with the state, but with the positivity rate declining below the state's 2 percent threshold, those former orange and red zones in Queens became yellow zones, which means fewer restrictions.Businesses and schools there can once again reopen."The focus works," Gov. Cuomo said over the weekend. "We can get the positivity rates under control, as we saw with Queens this week. We get the numbers down and we can open up. It's just math."find out if you are in a COVID hot spot and what new restrictions apply.