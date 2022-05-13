Which NYC neighborhoods have the highest COVID rates? Find out with our interactive map

While we're transitioning out of the pandemic phase of the COVID-19 virus, positive cases are rising once again in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut and so are hospitalizations."It's still alive," New York City Councilmember Lynn Schulman said.You don't have to tell Schulman there's an uptick in cases. She's the new chair of The New York City Council Committee on Health and she caught the virus just a few weeks ago. She still has a lingering cough."I had flu like symptoms, I had a searing sore throat which I was told was one of the variants that's around but I went to a local hospital in my area and got the antibody treatment, so that helped a lot," Schulman said.She said she was vaccinated and boosted which kept her out of the hospital. That's what she's encouraging everyone to do as the city's' risk level recently elevated from "low" to "medium" community spread."People are being more relaxed now, people are not wearing masks as much, people are you know including myself are like sort of well, you know you want to be with people and all that," Schulman said. "I think that it's just a sign that we do have to be more vigilant."Areas with some of the highest positivity rates include Lincoln Square with more than 19% over the past seven days, Long Island City, the Flushing/Murray Hill area of Queens and Breezy Point."It depends on the circumstances, with some areas people are at more gatherings, things like that," Schulman said.Experts say the positivity rate is most likely higher than reported with many people doing at home testing.The City's health commissioner recently said there are no plans to bring back mask mandates, but that could change.Meanwhile, the council's health chair says her top priority is increasing hospital capacity, especially in Queens which has some of the lowest in the area.----------