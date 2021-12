Omicron Update NYC: Vaccine mandate for private-sector employees takes effect

EMBED >More News Videos With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, officials are opening more testing sites. N.J. Burkett reports with the latest.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all New York City businesses takes effect Monday.The mayor announced the mandate earlier this month which requires all private-sector workers to show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to their employers.Those employers must keep full records of their workers' vaccination statuses.The mayor said businesses that do not comply could face a fine that starts at $1,000."We will start the most important, most aggressive vaccine mandate in the entire country for all private-sector employees and that's what's going to see us through. We are going to find our way through this and then put the COVID era behind us," de Blasio said.Another city mandate that starts Monday requires anyone 12 and older to show proof of two vaccine doses to dine indoors, enter gyms, and indoor entertainment venues like the movies and Broadway shows.There is an exception for those who received the single dose vaccine developed by Johnson and Johnson.Meanwhile, the MTA is alerting passengers that fewer trains will be running through at least Thursday due to staffing shortages because of a high number of COVID-19 cases among MTA workers.The agency says it's taking steps to try to make service as consistent and reliable as possible, but that there may be long wait times for trains.Also on Monday, several new COVID-19 testing sites open across the city, including two targeting busy midtown subway stations.Testing will be available at the Times Square subway station and at Grand Central Terminal.That's on top of seven other new brick and mortar testing sites opening across the five boroughs.