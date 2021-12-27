coronavirus new york city

Omicron Update NYC: Vaccine mandate for private-sector employees takes effect

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC vaccine mandate for private-sector employees takes effect

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all New York City businesses takes effect Monday.

The mayor announced the mandate earlier this month which requires all private-sector workers to show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to their employers.

Those employers must keep full records of their workers' vaccination statuses.

The mayor said businesses that do not comply could face a fine that starts at $1,000.

"We will start the most important, most aggressive vaccine mandate in the entire country for all private-sector employees and that's what's going to see us through. We are going to find our way through this and then put the COVID era behind us," de Blasio said.

Another city mandate that starts Monday requires anyone 12 and older to show proof of two vaccine doses to dine indoors, enter gyms, and indoor entertainment venues like the movies and Broadway shows.

There is an exception for those who received the single dose vaccine developed by Johnson and Johnson.

Meanwhile, the MTA is alerting passengers that fewer trains will be running through at least Thursday due to staffing shortages because of a high number of COVID-19 cases among MTA workers.

The agency says it's taking steps to try to make service as consistent and reliable as possible, but that there may be long wait times for trains.

Also on Monday, several new COVID-19 testing sites open across the city, including two targeting busy midtown subway stations.

Testing will be available at the Times Square subway station and at Grand Central Terminal.

That's on top of seven other new brick and mortar testing sites opening across the five boroughs.

ALSO READ | Where to find a COVID test
EMBED More News Videos

With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, officials are opening more testing sites. N.J. Burkett reports with the latest.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew yorkcoronavirus new york citymedicaltravelomicron variantreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthairport newscoronavirus testingfdnyair travelhospital
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
1 in 60 people in Manhattan tested positive for COVID-19 last week
COVID NYC: Omicron brings long testing lines, FDNY staff shortage
Surging NYC coronavirus spread brings warnings for children
What's closed on Broadway: Will omicron force complete shutdown?
TOP STORIES
Hundreds more flights canceled as omicron stresses air travel staffing
1 in 60 people in Manhattan tested positive for COVID-19 last week
AccuWeather: PM snow or rain shower
'Spider-Man' surpasses $1B globally in second weekend
'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
Fire breaks out inside Bronx church
No Christmas Day Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $416 million
Show More
FDNY lieutenant dies at Staten Island firehouse
Firefighters injured during blaze at NY apartment on Christmas night
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
Calls for action after delivery worker fatally struck
2 people killed in crash on Saw Mill River Parkway in NY
More TOP STORIES News