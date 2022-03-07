coronavirus new york city

New York City lifts COVID vaccine and mask mandates Monday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC, NJ lift several COVID mandates

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is taking another step to bounce back from the pandemic, with the city set to drop several safety protocols, including a school mask mandate and vaccination requirements for businesses.

Restaurants and indoor venues will no longer have to require proof of vaccination.

However, some public indoor businesses like Broadway shows, are keeping their mask and vaccine requirements through at least the end of this month.

You'll also still need to wear your mask on mass transit or when you see a doctor.

In public schools, masks will be optional for students ages 5 and up.

Masks are still required for those participating in early childhood programs and in the nurse's office.

Right now, the COVID infection rate is at 1.8%. That's the lowest level since August.

In New Jersey, they are also ending their mask mandate for schools and daycares.

It also marks the end of New Jersey's public health emergency on Monday.



ALSO READ | Mayor Eric Adams says Key to NYC, public school masks mandate both end on Monday

EMBED More News Videos

Mike Marza reports that both mandates will end on Monday, March 7.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a COVID Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew jerseycoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkphil murphycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthface maskschoolshospital
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC set to drop key COVID safety protocols Monday
Up Close: How NYC schools chancellor plans to fix 'broken' system
NYC ending school mask rules, vaccine requirement for businesses
COVID Updates: Vaccine, mask mandates ease across US as cases drop
TOP STORIES
18-year-old critically wounded trying to evade traffic stop: NYPD
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
Mom, daughter found stabbed to death inside Bronx apartment
Cuomo rips 'cancel culture' in 1st speech since resignation
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Unseasonably Warm
Gas prices in Tri-State area above $4 a gallon
New Jersey lifts school mask mandate
Show More
Gun buyback program in Washington Heights aims to keep community safer
FDNY investigating deadly gas leak in the Bronx
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
Ukrainian woman weds fiancé in US days before returning home to fight
Daylight saving time starts this weekend: What to know
More TOP STORIES News