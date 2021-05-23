Coronavirus Update New York City: 15,000 fans expected at MSG for Knicks 1st playoff game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10671879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports on the opening of Little Island Park!

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Madison Square Garden is ready for thousands to pack in to watch some playoff basketball, but there are a number of restrictions in place.This follows the largest crowd in over a year at the Barclays Center as the Brooklyn Nets say 14,391 fans filled the stands Saturday night -- 93 percent of the spectators were fully vaccinated.The New York Knicks weren't expected to make the playoffs this season, but they proved the critics wrong and game one of the first round series against the Atlanta Hawks tips off Sunday night before nearly a full MSG.The game will be the biggest indoor gathering New York state has held since the coronavirus pandemic started. A crowd of 15,000 fans are expected to pack the arena.90 percent of fans will be vaccinated. All fans must show a vaccine card or a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours to gain entry to the stadium. The non-vaccinated sections with remain social distanced.Games three and four in Atlanta will only have a crowd of about 7,500 fans, even with 15,000 in NYC Sunday night.MSG is still not at capacity, which is 20,000, but Knicks owner James Dolan says they are leading the way showing everyone New York is back.Masks will still be required for unvaccinated individuals indoors, including kids under 16.