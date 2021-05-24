coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: 15,000 fans pack MSG for Knicks playoff game

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

15,000 fans attended Knicks playoff game

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Madison Square Garden was nearly filled to capacity for the Knicks' first playoff game in eight years.

They hosted the largest indoor gathering in the state since the start of the pandemic with some 15,000 fans in the stands.

About 90% of fans in attendance were vaccinated, which meant they did not have to wear their masks.

Non-vaccinated fans had to show proof of a recent negative COVID test.

Games three and four in Atlanta will only have a crowd of about 7,500 fans, even with 15,000 in NYC Sunday night.

MSG is still not at capacity, which is 20,000, but Knicks owner James Dolan says they are leading the way showing everyone New York is back.

The game was a heartbreaker for Knicks fans. In the final seconds, Atlanta's Trae Young silenced the Garden with a game-winning shot.

He had 32 points in his playoff debut.

New York dropped game 1, 107-105.

This game follows the largest crowd in over a year at the Barclays Center as the Brooklyn Nets say 14,391 fans filled the stands Saturday night, 93% of the spectators were fully vaccinated.

TRENDING: Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC

EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the opening of Little Island Park!



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirusnbahospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnba playoffshospitalnyc newsnew york knicks
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Vax mandate looms for more NY health care workers
COVID News: 140,000 US kids have lost a caretaker to the virus
NYC considering expanding vaccine mandate to cops, firefighters
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News