Coronavirus New York City: Zero new COVID deaths in NYC, lowest positivity since start of testing

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with promising new numbers, including zero deaths and a .83% positivity rate that is the lowest level since the start of COVID testing."You know the phrase, what have you done for me lately?" Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "I'll tell you what vaccinations have done for us. We have the lowest positivity rate we've ever had since this crisis began because people got vaccinated. It couldn't be clearer. Let's keep going."Governor Andrew Cuomo said there were eight deaths reported in New York state Monday, but none of them were in New York City. The state positivity rate has dropped to .77%."New Yorkers are continuing to beat back COVID every day, and as the numbers keep going down, we are able to get our economy back up and running and move our state into the future," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "We've followed the science and the data and reduced restrictions on people and businesses, but our priority remains getting more people vaccinated."More than eight million doses of the vaccine have been delivered to New York City, with the 8,289,469 doses representing the largest vaccination effort in city history.While the data is promising, the push continues to get more people vaccinated.De Blasio announced two night staycation packages at participating hotels, and people can qualify at any city run vaccination site."We have 20 of these available," he said. "The chances are pretty damn good. Two night, not one night, two night staycations at hotels in New York City, really great hotels that want to support this effort. So if you like the idea of a staycation, if you want a little break, if you want to stay in a great hotel, go out there and get vaccinated."Changes are also on the way for senior centers, which can reopen later this month."Senior centers are coming back," de Blasio said. "They mean so much to so many members of our families. A positive place, a nurturing place, a place where people get fellowship and great food and activities and health care support, physical and mental health care support, something we've really focused on."Outdoor activities can resume immediately, with indoor activities resuming June 14. Proof of vaccination will not be required, but social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn indoors."Our seniors were the most vulnerable in this crisis," de Blasio said. "We want this to be really clear. We were really careful and cautious about coming to this moment where we could reopen the senior centers. We wanted to get it right. We wanted to work out of an abundance of caution, because we understood our seniors were really bearing the brunt. So that's been the ethic guiding everything."The city had been under increasing pressure to reunite seniors with senior center friends after well over a year of quarantining. And officials credit the vaccine for making it possible."It's simple, get vaccinated," de Blasio said. "If you get vaccinated, all other things are possible. It's really clear. You want this amazing summer? One, get vaccinated. Two, New York City, it's going to be amazing. Vaccinations equal freedom. It's as simple as that. And people are heeding in the call."