SummerStage kicks off in Central Park featuring Wynton Marsalis, Lincoln Center Orchestra

Big, brassy, bold toe tapping music could be heard on a night so bright, you had to lower the shades even as the sun set behind the trees.
After a year of excruciating silence, CityParks SummerStage returned to Central Park with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.
COVID still raged across the nation when they decided to bring CityParks SummerStage back this year, so capacity is just a fraction of normal times and that means plenty of room for distancing.
"I think people will be more comfortable. We'll be able to increase," said Heather Lubov of CityParks SummerStage.
ALSO READ: Critically acclaimed 'Immersive Van Gogh' opening in NYC this month
It does appear to be moving in that direction.
There are more than 20 concerts already scheduled in the parks this summer, all of them free as always, and they may increase capacity as folks start to feel more comfortable.
But they were pretty comfortable in Central Park tonight.
"New York is open again, New York is back," one concertgoer said.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question