Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC to hold vaccination contest for $2,500 prizes in July

The contest includes 10 money prizes given out each week through the month of July.
"This is a real opportunity after everything everyone has been through," de Blasio said. "I think the vast majority of New Yorkers could really use $2,500 right now. Make a big difference in your lives."
The mayor says for those who have not been vaccinated, all they have to do is make the appointment to qualify.
"If you get vaccinated at any city-run site, you get to enter with the chance to win this city-run prize," he said.
The money prizes aren't the only vaccine incentives happening in New York City.
In May, de Blasio offered a slew of incentives to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, including tickets to NYC Aquarium, NY Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Bronx Zoo, Citi Bike membership (free for 2 weeks), Public Theater Membership, Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Cyclones, New York City Football Club and NYC Ferry.
RELATED | 'Hometown Heroes Parade' will honor New York City's frontline workers
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question