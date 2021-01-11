coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: COVID vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is taking a big step forward in the fight against the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, five new vaccination sites opened across city, including two mega-sites that will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week starting Monday.

Check if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

And it comes at the right time, because 3.2 million people across New York State - so called Group 1b residents - will be eligible to get the vaccine starting today.

Group 1b includes people 75 years of age or older, first responders, teachers and transit workers.

RELATED: New York expanding vaccine eligibility to include 1b, NYC set to open 5 centers
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on New York's plan to expand vaccination eligibility in the state.



New York City's two mega-facilities, including one at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park, Brooklyn and the other at Bathgate Industrial Park in the Bronx, opened Sunday and are beginning 24/7 operations beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.

The eventual goal is to open three more mega-sites, so each borough will have one.

- The third mega-site will open in Queens at the Queens Theater the week of Jan. 19
- The fourth on Staten Island at Empire Outlets the week after Jan. 19
- The fifth in Manhattan at La Marqueta in the first week of February

In addition, three community hubs opened at high schools in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens over the weekend.

By the end of this week, the city will have 160 vaccination sites open in total, in all of the five boroughs.

ALSO READ | Trump supporter who died from apparent trampling in US Capitol riots followed QAnon, family says
EMBED More News Videos

Justin Cave, Rosanne Boyland's brother-in-law, said the "president's words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans."



All of these sites operate by appointment only, with appointments scheduled on the city's website.

The group 1b residents now eligible for vaccines includes more than 3 million people across New York state.

Those qualified can register for a vaccine on the city's website. Starting on Monday, a phone-in reservation system will also be up and running.

Due to limited vaccine supplies, Governor Andrew Cuomo estimates it could be April before everyone who wants a vaccine in these groups can get one.

CHECK THE LIST of who is eligible for a vaccine in New York State

MORE NEWS: California woman who confronted innocent Black teen over phone theft in New York City has been arraigned
EMBED More News Videos

The California woman who was arrested after being seen on video tackling a Black teenager whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel has been arraigned.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
5 NYC vaccination sites open, including two 24-hour locations
NYC teachers' union announces vaccination program
COVID Live Updates: Firefighters forced to drive ambulances in UK as cases rise
Three mega-vaccination sites to open in NYC on Sunday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PGA strips major championship from Trump's NJ golf course
Teen fatally shot inside hallway of Brooklyn apartment
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him
AccuWeather: Sunshine dimmed by clouds
White woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher due in court
Six inmates escape from California jail using homemade rope
NYC teachers' union announces vaccination program
Show More
Family ravaged by COVID-19 loses 3 loved ones in 3 weeks
Ocasio-Cortez: 'We came close to half of the House nearly dying' during riots
Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Trump 'worst president' ever
Be Kind: NJ volunteers build remote learning desks for students
91-year-old goes sledding after town names hill after him
More TOP STORIES News