Coronavirus Update New York City: COVID vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations

Over the weekend, five new vaccination sites opened across city, including two mega-sites that will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week starting Monday.
And it comes at the right time, because 3.2 million people across New York State - so called Group 1b residents - will be eligible to get the vaccine starting today.
Group 1b includes people 75 years of age or older, first responders, teachers and transit workers.
New York City's two mega-facilities, including one at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park, Brooklyn and the other at Bathgate Industrial Park in the Bronx, opened Sunday and are beginning 24/7 operations beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
The eventual goal is to open three more mega-sites, so each borough will have one.
- The third mega-site will open in Queens at the Queens Theater the week of Jan. 19
- The fourth on Staten Island at Empire Outlets the week after Jan. 19
- The fifth in Manhattan at La Marqueta in the first week of February
In addition, three community hubs opened at high schools in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens over the weekend.
By the end of this week, the city will have 160 vaccination sites open in total, in all of the five boroughs.
All of these sites operate by appointment only, with appointments scheduled on the city's website.
The group 1b residents now eligible for vaccines includes more than 3 million people across New York state.
Those qualified can register for a vaccine on the city's website. Starting on Monday, a phone-in reservation system will also be up and running.
Due to limited vaccine supplies, Governor Andrew Cuomo estimates it could be April before everyone who wants a vaccine in these groups can get one.
