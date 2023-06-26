Teen stabbed on subway in Brooklyn

The attack took place in Canarsie near the East 105th Street L train station.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy was stabbed on board the subway in Brooklyn.

Police say the teen was stabbed in the hip. The attacker also took his cell phone.

It is not clear if robbery was the motive for the attack.

No arrests have been made.

The teen is being treated at Brookdale Hospital.

