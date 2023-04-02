Police arrest man accused with Hell's Kitchen drugging, robberies that resulted in 2 deaths

A new clue was released in the search for the men accused of drugging and robbing two people around Manhattan - two of those cases being deadly.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man accused of drugging and robbing multiple victims in Manhattan.

Jacob Barroso was charged with murder, three counts of robbery, identity theft, and other related charges, officials say.

A new clue was released last in the search for three men police believed were responsible for these crimes, two of which were deadly.

The NYPD released new photos of the men they are looking for.

Investigators say there have been 17 cases so far around New York City that may be connected.

The 2022 deaths of John Umberger and Julio Ramirez were ruled homicides after they were given drugs tainted with fentanyl.

Ramirez, 25, was found dead in the back of a taxi and his bank accounts were drained after a night out at Ritz Bar and Lounge in Hell's Kitchen.

Umberger, 33, was found dead inside the East 61st Street apartment where he had been staying since he arrived in New York on business.

Umberger's mother, Linda Cleary, told ABC's Nightline that she knew something was wrong when she didn't hear from her son after Memorial Day weekend.

Officials say that they do not know the whereabouts of Barroso, though he has been arrested.

"People have been hurt, people are scared and afraid, this has gone on too long, it is clear to me from people who have reached out to me this has gone on since 2019," Bamberger's mother Linda Cleary said.

ALSO READ | Woman rescues dog in NYC subway after seeing Instagram post

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.