Extra Time: 1 killed, another hurt in separate police-involved shootings NYC

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest developments in two separate police-involved shootings in New York City.

In one case, police responded to reports of a possible burglary in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn when they say a man pointed a gun at them.

Two officers opened fire and killed him. The man who was shot was 78 years old. Authorities say the man who was killed was the homeowner.

Soon after, there was another police-involved shooting in Jamaica, Queens where officers responded to reports of a stabbing.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger was in Jamaica with more on that incident.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

New Jersey wildfires

We have the latest details in the fight to control wildfires in New Jersey. The flames have been sparked by the heat and dry conditions. After one fire burned thousands of acres in Manchester Township, firefighters continued their fight to contain another blaze in West Milford. Shannon Sohn was over the scene in Newscopter 7.

Wildfire context

To put these wildfires in the proper context, they are notable for our area, but the effect climate change has had on events like this are far more stark in other parts of the country. The blaze in West Milford has burned through about 400 acres of land. Scaling it against the other big fire we've been following in Manchester, that one burned nearly 4,000 acres, about 10 times more than the damage done by the West Milford fire.

Now compare that to the most extreme fire that California saw last year, the Mosquito fire, which burned through over 76,000 acres in that state before being contained. But that's not even close to the worst wildfires in recent years. The Giga fire in California back in 2020 burned through nearly 1 million acres of land.

Trump second deposition

Former President Donald Trump answered questions for nearly seven hours Thursday during his second deposition in a legal battle with New York's attorney general over his company's business practices, reversing an earlier decision to invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination and remain silent. The Republican met all day with lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Trump last year. Her lawsuit claims Trump and his family misled banks and business associates by giving them false information about his net worth and the value of assets such as hotels and golf courses.

