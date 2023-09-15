Man arrested after grandfather shoved onto subway tracks on Upper East Side

Police are investigating after a 74-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at an Upper East Side subway station. Kemberly Richardson has the latest.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man accused of randomly shoving a grandfather onto tracks at an Upper East Side subway station.

Derrick Mills, 49, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with assault.

The arrest comes after the 74-year-old victim was shoved onto tracks on the 6 train platform in the 68th Street - Hunter College station after midnight Tuesday.

Video in player above is from a previous report.

The victim, who works at a parking garage on Fifth Avenue, was accused by the suspect of staring at him before he was attacked.

Thankfully, no train was coming at the time and an MTA employee was able to help the victim off the tracks. The suspect fled the scene.

Police released surveillance video of Mills, which helped lead to his quick arrest.

"We've said over and over that if you commit a crime in the New York City subway system, your picture will be taken, the NYPD will find you, and we will press for maximum prosecution," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. "This was a disgusting incident that understandably unsettled riders and we appreciate the rapid arrest that was assisted by a New Yorker who saw a photo of the perpetrator that was taken by a station platform camera."

Authorities say Mills has one prior arrest for an assault in Brooklyn back in 2000.

As for the victim, initially his injuries seemed to be minor, but doctors have since determined he has multiple rib and pelvic injuries, as well as a spine fracture.

His back and neck landed on the subway tracks, and he has since been admitted to the hospital.

His family said he was shoved so hard there is still a handprint on his chest. He is a father of three who has five grandkids and three great-grandchildren.

Data shows that 10 people have been pushed onto the subway tracks so far this year, which is almost half of the 19 at this point last year.

