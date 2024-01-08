Plaque dedication ceremony held to honor firefighter Billy Moon, who suffered deadly head injury

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- There were honors for a firefighter who suffered a deadly head injury during training.
On Sunday morning, the FDNY held a plaque dedication ceremony to commemorate Billy Moon.
Moon was a 21-year veteran of the department when he had the accident at the end of 2022.
Moon's widow said he was a vibrant man who touched many people in a variety of ways.
He even saved lives with his own death by donating his organs.
ALSO READ | Rally held for Long Island teacher who says he was fired for being gay
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.