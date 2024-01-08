  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Plaque dedication ceremony held to honor firefighter Billy Moon, who suffered deadly head injury

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, January 8, 2024 3:29AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7
WABC

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- There were honors for a firefighter who suffered a deadly head injury during training.

On Sunday morning, the FDNY held a plaque dedication ceremony to commemorate Billy Moon.

Moon was a 21-year veteran of the department when he had the accident at the end of 2022.

Moon's widow said he was a vibrant man who touched many people in a variety of ways.

He even saved lives with his own death by donating his organs.

ALSO READ | Rally held for Long Island teacher who says he was fired for being gay

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW