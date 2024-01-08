Plaque dedication ceremony held to honor firefighter Billy Moon, who suffered deadly head injury

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- There were honors for a firefighter who suffered a deadly head injury during training.

On Sunday morning, the FDNY held a plaque dedication ceremony to commemorate Billy Moon.

Moon was a 21-year veteran of the department when he had the accident at the end of 2022.

Moon's widow said he was a vibrant man who touched many people in a variety of ways.

He even saved lives with his own death by donating his organs.

