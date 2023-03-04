1 killed in fast-moving Queens apartment fire

The fire chief on the scene said firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they arrived.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- One person was killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on 88th Street near Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights on the fourth floor of the six-story building.

The fire chief on the scene said firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they arrived.

The fire appears to have been contained to a kitchen. There is no structural damage to the building.

There is no word if there were any other injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

