LIVE: Eyewitness News Coverage of the historic flooding in NYC and the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over the tri-state area, with more than a dozen deaths linked to flooding in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars.

Below are links to our stories for more details:

Historic flooding in New York City takes deadly toll



MTA Subway service, mass transit shut down by flooding slowly comes back



Massive flooding claims multiple lives in New Jersey



Monster tornado destroys homes in South Jersey



14 feet of water floods Mamaroneck



How much rain fell in New York and New Jersey?



National Weather Service in NYC issues first-ever Flash Flood Emergency



