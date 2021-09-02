LIVE: Eyewitness News Coverage of the historic flooding in NYC and the Tri-State

Eyewitness News is providing live continuous coverage.
Below are links to our stories for more details:
Historic flooding in New York City takes deadly toll
MTA Subway service, mass transit shut down by flooding slowly comes back
Massive flooding claims multiple lives in New Jersey
Monster tornado destroys homes in South Jersey
14 feet of water floods Mamaroneck
How much rain fell in New York and New Jersey?
National Weather Service in NYC issues first-ever Flash Flood Emergency
