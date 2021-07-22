More vaccine sites close in NYC and around the country as demand withers; CDC panel to meet

It's the last day you can get your vaccine under the big blue whale at the American Museum of National History.
You can still get it at a number of state-run and city-run vaccination sites.
Meantime, a CDC advisory panel is set to meet Thursday to discuss their recommendations.
They will talk about the rare reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome among those receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
They'll also address the eventually need for booster shots of the COVID vaccine.
The president said in a town hall he expects the FDA to give full approval of the vaccines soon.
"My expectation talking to the group of scientists, we put together over 20 of them plus others in the field is that sometime maybe in the beginning of school year, at the end of August, September, October, you'll get a final approval saying the FDA said this is it. It's good," President Joe Biden said.
And it could be soon when we see the vaccines possibly authorized for kids 12 and under which could come just as American children return to the classroom.
