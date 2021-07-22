coronavirus new york city

More vaccine sites close in NYC and around the country as demand withers; CDC panel to meet

Coronavirus update for NYC
By
EMBED <>More Videos

CDC advisory panel meeting on J&J risks, vaccine boosters

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The demand for vaccines continues to wither in New York City and around the country.

It's the last day you can get your vaccine under the big blue whale at the American Museum of National History.


You can still get it at a number of state-run and city-run vaccination sites.

RELATED | Officials push vaccines over masks as cases rise again in Tri-State
EMBED More News Videos

After months of decline amid soaring vaccination rates, coronavirus cases are once again on the rise in the Tri-State area.



Meantime, a CDC advisory panel is set to meet Thursday to discuss their recommendations.

They will talk about the rare reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome among those receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They'll also address the eventually need for booster shots of the COVID vaccine.


The president said in a town hall he expects the FDA to give full approval of the vaccines soon.

"My expectation talking to the group of scientists, we put together over 20 of them plus others in the field is that sometime maybe in the beginning of school year, at the end of August, September, October, you'll get a final approval saying the FDA said this is it. It's good," President Joe Biden said.

And it could be soon when we see the vaccines possibly authorized for kids 12 and under which could come just as American children return to the classroom.

ALSO READ | More mass vaccination sites close, mayor says no to mask mandate
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco has the latest on COVID in New York City and the mayor's update on mask guidance.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospital
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Doctors call summer surge pandemic of the unvaccinated
COVID Updates: Delta variant accounts for 4 out of 5 cases
NYC high school principal returns home after 40-day bout with COVID
'Fair choice': NYC health workers must get vaccine or test weekly
TOP STORIES
Same sex assault suspect targets 3 women in NYC park
New Yorkers relocating to Florida in droves during pandemic
Seagull hits teen in face while on Jersey Shore ride
AccuWeather: Best bet and less humid
COVID Updates: Doctors call summer surge pandemic of the unvaccinated
Marijuana dispensaries spark controversy in NJ
Injured Surfside comfort dog gets free ride home on private jet
Show More
Suspect arrested in 4-year-old boy hit by dirt bike in NYC
Some raise red flags over news of LaGuardia AirTrain
Infrastructure latest, Jan. 6 investigation, child tax credit scams
NYC high school principal returns home after 40-day bout with COVID
Former 'Bridgegate' villain seeks political resurrection
More TOP STORIES News