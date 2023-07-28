Extra Time: Latest on extreme heat, Manhattan crane collapse

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with a check on the extreme heat with the help of meteorologist Lee Goldberg.

It's hot, it's humid, it's dangerous and the heat will last for several days.

Lee Goldberg has an update on the scorching forecast and when things will start to cool down.

Dr. Erick Eiting, an emergency medicine physician from Mount Sinai, also joins the show to talk about how people can beat the heat and stay safe.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Manhattan crane collapse injures 12; multiple streets remain closed

Nine civilians and three firefighters were injured after a burning crane partially collapsed from a Manhattan high-rise. Due to fallen debris, 10th Avenue remains closed between west 39th and 42nd streets on Thursday. The crane is on a building under construction, located on 10th Avenue and West 41st Street. The cleanup and investigation into what happened is underway.

Jim Hoffer reacts to crane collapse

The company that owns the crane used in Wednesday's fire and collapse has a history of problems. The reporting by former Eyewitness News investigative reporter Jim Hoffer did so much to uncover and then crackdown on the problems with New York's crane system. Bill Ritter interviewed him about what still needs to be done.

Rye Playland ride malfunction

Amusement park riders said they were left traumatized and looking for answers after a ride at Rye Playland malfunctioned and seemingly refused to stop.

