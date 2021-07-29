reopen nyc

NYC Homecoming Week outer borough concert lineups released, vaccines required

Reopening New York City
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the headliners Thursday for the NYC Homecoming Week concerts taking place in the outer boroughs prior to the big finale concert in Central Park.

The "It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC" concerts will take place the week of August 16. All are free. Attendees will need to show proof of at least one dose of COVID vaccination.

Bronx - Monday Aug. 16, 3pm at Orchard Beach
-KRS One (headliner)
-Slick Rick (headliner)
-Remy Ma (headliner)
-Busy Bee
-CL Smooth
-DJ Hollywood
-DJ Jazzy Joyce
-DJ Kevle Kev
-Fantasic Five
-Furious 5, featuring Grandmaster Melie Mel and Scorpio
-Grand Wizard Theodore
-Joeski Love
-Kid Capri
-Nice & Smooth
-PopMaster Fabel
-Soul Sonic Force
-T La Rock
-Ultra Magnetic MC's

Staten Island - Tuesday Aug. 17, 4pm at Richmond County Bank Park
-Raekwon (headliner)
-Ghostface Killah (headliner)
-Crystal Water
-DJ Chuck Chillout
-EMPD

-Force MDs
-Hakim Green
-HeeSun Lee
-Kool Keith
-Lizzy Ashleigh
-Pharoahe Monch
-Rikki
-Rob Base

Brooklyn - Thursday Aug. 19, 4pm at Brooklyn Army Terminal
-Big Daddy Kane (headliner)
-Desiigner (headliner)
-C&C Music Factory
-DJ Mr. Cee
-Elle Varner
-Judy Torres
-Lizzy Ashliegh
-Maino
-Obasi Jackson
-Papoose
-PopMaster Fabel
-Special Ed
-Stetsasonic

-Sweet Sensation
-Young Devyn

Queens - Friday Aug. 20, 4pm at Forest Hills Stadium
-George Clinton + The P-Funk All Stars with Special Guests (headliner)
-Too $hort (headliner)
-DJ Hurricane
-DJ Wiz
-EPMD
-Mobb Deep
-Yo-Yo

Free tickets will be released to the public in batches at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek according to the following schedule:

- Monday, August 2 at 10 a.m. EDT
- Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m. EDT
- Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, August 5 at 7 a.m. EDT
- Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. EDT
- Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m. EDT

The largest of the Homecoming Week concerts will take place in Central Park on Saturday, August 21 on the Great Lawn.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and legendary music producer Clive Davis announced the star-studded lineup for the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" earlier this week.

Candace McCowan reports the mayor also said that all concertgoers must be vaccinated.



