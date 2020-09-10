Is opening indoor dining at 25% enough for NYC restaurants? Some say 'No'

On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that thanks to the compliance by people in New York City, indoor dining will be able to resume at 25% capacity on September 30th.
He says that indoor dining will require temperature checks, one party of each group must leave contact information for contact tracers, no bar service, masks must be worn unless seated at a table to eat, tables must be six feet apart, and restaurants must close by midnight.
New Yorkers are being asked to call or text a task force anonymously if they see an establishment breaking the rules and having more than 25% occupancy.
People can call 833-208-4160 to make a report or text VIOLATION to 855-904-5036.
Every restaurant is required to post the 25% occupancy and also the text number to the task force.
"We are continuing New York City's economic recovery by bringing back indoor dining. Working with the state and public health officials, we've achieved a plan that puts health and safety first by including strict capacity limits, a close monitoring of citywide positive testing rates and a coordinated inspection regimen," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Science will guide our decision-making as we continue to monitor progress and health care indicators over the next three weeks to ensure a safe reopening. This may not look like the indoor dining that we all know and love, but it is progress for restaurant workers and all New Yorkers."
If New York City hits 2% in COVID-19 positivity rates, the city will immediately reassess. The governor says if things are going well and the rate doesn't increase, he would increase the indoor dining limit to 50% on November 1.
Some New York City lawmakers were pushing for indoor dining in the city, and some restaurant owners had filed a class-action lawsuit.
The suit is seeking $2 billion in damages, alleging the state is violating the constitutional rights of the owners of more than 150,000 New York City restaurants, many of which have already closed permanently.
RELATED: Long Island's Carolina Kitchen of Medford reopens with its famous soul food
RELATED | NYC bar shut down after more than 75 people found inside
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: