reopen nyc

Is opening indoor dining at 25% enough for NYC restaurants? Some say 'No'

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some restaurants in New York City say that opening indoor dining at 25% capacity is enough to help them survive, especially on a rainy day when outdoor dining isn't possible.

On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that thanks to the compliance by people in New York City, indoor dining will be able to resume at 25% capacity on September 30th.

He says that indoor dining will require temperature checks, one party of each group must leave contact information for contact tracers, no bar service, masks must be worn unless seated at a table to eat, tables must be six feet apart, and restaurants must close by midnight.

New Yorkers are being asked to call or text a task force anonymously if they see an establishment breaking the rules and having more than 25% occupancy.
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Andrew Cuomo announces when indoor dining will be able to open in New York City.


People can call 833-208-4160 to make a report or text VIOLATION to 855-904-5036.

Every restaurant is required to post the 25% occupancy and also the text number to the task force.

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks about what has to happen for the capacity to increase for indoor dining in New York City.



"We are continuing New York City's economic recovery by bringing back indoor dining. Working with the state and public health officials, we've achieved a plan that puts health and safety first by including strict capacity limits, a close monitoring of citywide positive testing rates and a coordinated inspection regimen," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Science will guide our decision-making as we continue to monitor progress and health care indicators over the next three weeks to ensure a safe reopening. This may not look like the indoor dining that we all know and love, but it is progress for restaurant workers and all New Yorkers."

If New York City hits 2% in COVID-19 positivity rates, the city will immediately reassess. The governor says if things are going well and the rate doesn't increase, he would increase the indoor dining limit to 50% on November 1.

Some New York City lawmakers were pushing for indoor dining in the city, and some restaurant owners had filed a class-action lawsuit.

EMBED More News Videos

The suit is seeking $2 billion in damages, alleging the state is violating the constitutional rights of the owners of more than 150,000 New York City restaurants.




The suit is seeking $2 billion in damages, alleging the state is violating the constitutional rights of the owners of more than 150,000 New York City restaurants, many of which have already closed permanently.

RELATED: Long Island's Carolina Kitchen of Medford reopens with its famous soul food

RELATED | NYC bar shut down after more than 75 people found inside

RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomorestaurantrestaurantsmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NYC to reopen indoor dining by end of month
REOPEN NYC
NYC to reopen indoor dining by end of month
COVID Updates: 2 Brooklyn teachers test positive for coronavirus
School buses ready for NYC students, teachers' classroom concerns remain
NYC's largest charter school network staying all-remote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically hurt in hit and run crash in Lower Manhattan
Eyewitness News studio windows smashed: Photos of suspect
Escaped inmate discovered hiding under sheet in man's living room
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical showers
Virtual learning starts today for students in Jersey City
Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey on sex assault allegation
6 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic
Show More
High-end designer by day, street tailor by night
Nassau County home sales surge as millennials flee NYC amid pandemic
Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks
Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68
Pandemic groundskeepers: Goats clear overgrown park
More TOP STORIES News