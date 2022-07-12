Suspect wanted in string of New York City stabbings targeting homeless victims

By Eyewitness News
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a string of stabbings targeting homeless victims in Manhattan.

The suspect was initially wanted for a deadly stabbing on June 5, inside Hudson River Greenway Park near West Street and Christopher Street, where a 34-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his torso.

The victim was believed to be sleeping at the time of the stabbing. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue where he was pronounced dead.

Police now say the same suspect is wanted for two additional stabbings in Manhattan. They believe the suspect is targeting homeless victims, all who were asleep prior to the attack.

The second incident happened on Friday around 10 p.m. at Madison Avenue and East 49th Street in Midtown, where a 59-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach while he was sleeping.

He was taken to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

The latest incident happened on Monday around 3:30 a.m. inside Stanley Isaac Playground on the Upper East Side, where a 28-year-old woman was also stabbed in the stomach while sleeping.

She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital in stable condition.

Police have released several images and a video of the suspect they are looking for.


So far, no arrests have been made.

Authorities are urging anyone with information in regard to these incidents to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

