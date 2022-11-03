TCS New York City Marathon: How will unseasonably warm weather affect runners?

TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast to be Available in More Than 530 Million Homes Around the World on Sunday, November 6

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Runners in the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon are in for some unseasonably warm weather during the race.

The average high for November 6 in New York City is 57 degrees, but the AccuWeather forecast for Sunday is calling for temperatures in the mid-70s.

That will not only make the 26.2 much more difficult, but also potentially dangerous, for even the most experienced athletes.

According to a report by the Science Journal of the American College of Sports Medicine, marathon runners can be at risk of heat illness even in temps as low as 65 degrees.

"Running through pain in terms of that grit, I think, is common for runners, but I think there are certain symptoms that one needs to pay more attention to," Dr. Nicholas Sgaglione, chair of Orthopedics at Northwell Health, said.

Symptoms like severe cramping, dizziness, nausea, cold and clammy skin, go beyond typical exertion exhaustion and point to a more serious problem: heat illness.

With humidity also in the forecast for Sunday, the human body's main cooling mechanism, sweat evaporation, won't function efficiently.

While runners will surely still be sweating, the loss of moisture doesn't lead to a loss of heat, which means dehydration is more dangerous than ever.

"You're going to need to be more alert to the effect of heat on your body as it relates to dehydration," Dr. Sgaglione said. "What can you do differently? Well, if you feel that you're getting dehydrated it's already too late. So you need to drink regularly in advance of feeling dehydrated, that's very, very important. The second issue is electrolytes."

Most seasoned runners already know how to fuel their bodies for peak performance, and the marathon organizers are ready to help these athletes stay safe and healthy while chasing those personal records.

"We have 21 aid stations on the course with water and Gatorade, 25 medical stations on the route, we've increased the number of ice at our stations, and we'll have misting stations along the route as well," Ted Metellus, race director for New York Road Runners, said.

Considering the marathon is a global event, runners from milder climates will have a leg up on acclimating to this weekend's warm weather.

So those who have trained in 50s and 60s should hope for an earlier start time to wrap up their run before temps climb close to 70 by midday.

Runners can adjust their target pace with the help of some online calculators, click here to check out one from RunnersConnect.

Marathon Day in New York is coming up November 6th! The TCS New York City Marathon will be broadcast to more than 530 million homes around the world, with a Spanish language broadcast being produced nationwide for the first time by ESPN.

WABC-TV and ESPN2 have been home to the award-winning broadcast of the world's largest marathon since 2013.

It will be the first Spanish-language broadcast of any marathon to air on ESPN Deportes, airing live on ESPN3 and the App from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and then will re-air on ESPN Deportes from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST.

Joining the talent team for this year's domestic broadcast will be five-time TCS New York City Marathon champion and 13-time Paralympic medalist Kurt Fearnley and running reporter Chris Chavez. Fearnley will be in the broadcast booth as a race analyst for all four professional divisions, and Chavez will make his broadcast debut on the men's moto. John Anderson, Lewis Johnson, three-time Olympian and former American record-holder Deena Kastor, Sage Steele, and Olympian Carrie Tollefson will round out the national talent.

The group will be joined by a talented array of reporters at the start, finish, along the course, and in the sky, including ABC7's Eyewitness News reporters Ryan Field, Sam Ryan, Anthony Johnson, Kemberly Richardson, Michelle Charlesworth, Lee Goldberg, Brittany Bell, and Josh Einiger.

The broadcast, produced in coordination with 45 Live and distributed by IMG, will air on ABC7/WABC-TV and ESPN2 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. Pre-race coverage from Fort Wadsworth begins at 7:00 a.m. EST.

The race will also stream live on the ESPN App nationally from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST.

Pre-race and continuing coverage will also be streamed live nationally on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ESPN3 will present a view of the finish line from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

A two-hour encore presentation of the race broadcast will air on ABC affiliates around the country from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

The international broadcast will include three-time TCS New York City Marathon champion and four-time British Olympian Paula Radcliffe providing race analysis, alongside veteran track and field commentator Paul Swangard.

International broadcast partners secured by IMG for the race include: FloSports (Australia, Canada, United Kingdom), ESPN Brasil (Brazil), SMG Sports (China), Eurosport (Pan Europe, Pan Asia, India), L'Equipe (France), RAI (Italy), TV Asahi (Japan), Sky Mexico (Mexico), NOS (Netherlands), Sky (New Zealand), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), ESPN International (South America), and TVE and TV3 (Spain).