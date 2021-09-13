coronavirus new york city

300,000 city employees return to work; vaccine enforcement begins in NYC

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
NYC municipal employees return to work

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The grace period is over; New York City will begin fining businesses Monday that do not ask for proof of vaccination.

The policy went into effect last month for indoor public spaces, like restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says enforcement will be handled by civilian inspectors from 13 different agencies.

They'll be making sure businesses are telling customers about the requirement, and checking for proof of vaccination.

Meanwhile, the entire city workforce is returning to the office.

That's 300,000 workers.

Some of the workers rallied on Sunday to protest the city's vaccine and testing mandates.

DC 37 is the city's largest public union and they say they would like return to work delayed until January due to the delta variant.

DC 37 and rallied with other unions Sunday, but the mayor has been firm on the return date.

"Our workforce is going to come back, coming back with a very clear standard: get vaccinated or get tested weekly or there are consequences, we're not playing around here," Mayor de Blasio said. "But this notion of putting off, and putting off, and we're trying to kill COVID once and for all and really end the COVID-era, no we're going to show it can be defeated and we're going to lead the way here in New York City."

The state of New York has pushed back the return of its' employees to October 12.

