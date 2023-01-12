New York City nurses reach tentative agreement with Mount Sinai, Montefiore after 3 days of striking

"Our proposed agreement is similar to those between NYSNA and eight other New York City hospitals. It is fair and responsible, and it puts patients first," Mount Sinai said. Janice

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYC nurses and two hospitals they were striking against, Mount Sinai and Montefiore, have reached a tentative agreement.

Mount Sinai has not released much information about their agreement with the union, but the previous agreement offered nurses a 19 percent raise over the next three years, and some kind of a proposal for staffing..

The hospital sent out a short statement within the last hour saying in part, "Our proposed agreement is similar to those between NYSNA and eight other New York City hospitals. It is fair and responsible, and it puts patients first."

Meanwhile at Montefiore, the agreement includes a 19 percent raise and 170 nursing positions, an increase in what's called float pool nurses. This will add more registered nurses and nurse practitioners to the emergency departments.

Nurses lined the streets in front of the two hospitals for three days, demanding better nurse to patient ratios. They said the understaffing was impacting their workload and patient care.

According to the nurses, there are more than 500 open positions are Mount Sinai alone.

Had a tentative agreement not been reached today, Mount Sinai says traveling nurses arrived in the city and would have been ready to start.

Despite the nurses strike, Mount Sinai and the New York State Nurses Association resumed negotiation conversations on Tuesday. For Montefiore, they resumed Monday afternoon.

The union pointed to a busy emergency department at Montefiore, saying there are simply too few nurses for all the patients. Emergency room nurses have complained of taking care of patients in hallways.

As many as 3,500 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and about 3,600 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan walked off the job Monday after last-minute talks to prevent the strike broke down.

Jed Basubas said he generally attends to eight to 10 patients at a time, twice the ideal number in the units where he works. Nurse practitioner Juliet Escalon said she sometimes skips bathroom breaks to attend to patients.

So does Ashleigh Woodside, who said her 12-hour operating-room shifts often stretch to 14 hours because short staffing forces her and others to work overtime.

"We love our job. We want to take care of our patients. But we just want to do it safely and in a humane way, where we feel appreciated," Woodside said.

The hospitals said they had offered the same raises - totaling 19% over three years - that the union had accepted at several other facilities where contract talks reached tentative agreements in recent days.

Montefiore said it had agreed to add 170 more nurses.

Mount Sinai's administration said the union's focus on nurse-to-patient ratios "ignores the progress we have made to attract and hire more new nurses, despite a global shortage of healthcare workers that is impacting hospitals across the country."

In a new internal memo obtained by ABC News, Mount Sinai president Dr. David Reich told staff Wednesday night that "hundreds of additional travel nurses are arriving and are being oriented today and tomorrow," and that "operations here at MSH are becoming increasingly stable."

The city is monitoring the strike at the two hospital systems, which account for 16% of all hospital beds in the city. Montefiore accounts for more than half of the beds in the Bronx.

The union also announced that Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center, and BronxCare all approved their contracts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

