New York City public-sector nurses rally to jumpstart contract talks

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Less than a week after nurses ended strikes at two privately owned hospitals in New York City, nurses at the city's eleven public hospitals are rallying in an effort jumpstart their own contract talks.

The demonstration and march are happening at NYC H+H corporate headquarters in Lower Manhattan.

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) represents 9,000 H+H hospitals and mayoral nurses across the city, and the union's current contract expires on March 2nd.

(Mayoral nurses keep first responders like police and firefighters healthy and on the job, while also providing direct care health services to New Yorkers receiving assistance from various city agencies.)

Public sector nurses are not legally allowed to strike, so they staged Wednesday's rally to urge the city to come to the bargaining table.

The union says the talks should have started weeks ago but have not.

Among these nurses' top concerns is equal pay compared to private-sector nurses.

With the new contracts negotiated with private-sector hospitals guaranteeing an approximately 19% wage increase over the next three years, public-sector nurses want to make sure they see a similar pay hike.

