Coronavirus Update: NYC small business owners to hold rally demanding assistance as restrictions loom

The businesses that will likely be most affected by it are restaurants and other small businesses - already struggling to stay open.
Many are expected to rally Sunday in the fight for help.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday New York City's seven-day positivity rate went up once again. The mayor said on Twitter the city's infection rate is 3.11% -- it was 3.02% on Friday.
On Friday, de Blasio warned New York City is headed for new restrictions as data shows COVID-19 cases are still rising.
"The restrictions that are coming. I've been very overt in the fact that the governor said an orange zone is coming. By our own projections, based on the state data, that will happen soon after Thanksgiving, probably the first week of December," de Blasio said during a radio appearance.
Elected officials and business owners are calling on Congress to pass a much needed stimulus to bring them some relief and help them survive the winter.
Meanwhile, restaurants around the city have had a busy weekend without indoor dining and 25 percent capacity indoors, but the mayor has indicated indoor dining maybe rolled back in the next week or so due to a citywide positivity rate that is above 3 percent.
That has struggling restaurant owner making preparations as the weather gets colder.
Sunday's rally will be happening in the East Village later this afternoon.
