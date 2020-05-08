coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC school cafeterias averaging nearly 500,000 meals per day amid pandemic

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Throughout the country, schools have transformed into food hubs for families who might otherwise go hungry during this pandemic.

In New York City, The Department of Education has committed to providing meals to anyone in need across all five boroughs Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 475 schools.

Recipients do not have to have school-aged children and do not have to sign up in advance. The meals are provided no questions asked.

Vegetarian and halal meals are available at each site and kosher meals are available at select sites.

A department spokesperson indicated demand has increased roughly 3,365 percent since the pandemic began.

Spokesman Nathaniel Styer said on day one, cafeteria workers handed out about 14,000 meals citywide. Today, the school system is averaging about 485,000 meals a day.

P.S. 376 is the busiest school in Brooklyn.

According to staff, a team of about 10 people prepare and provide about 5,000 meals a day.

"It's not a normal day at this school at this time that is for sure. We've multiplied the work like ten times a regular day," food service manager Peggy Bobadilla said. "During this time cafeteria workers are being asked a lot and they have been doing it since day one. They have been doing it nonstop. The need has been growing on a daily basis and they have been keeping up with that demand."

Eyewitness News spent the morning with the team at P.S. 376. The staff arrived before 7 a.m. and began working. A line had formed before 7:30 a.m. and by 7:30 a.m. they were handing out meals to a steady flow of people.

"It's tiring but it's worth it," head cook Luis Mendoza Jr. said. "Seeing the people getting fed in this time we are living in, seeing them happy. It blesses me."

Bobadilla said the team has willingly skipped vacation days and left their own family to serve the community during this pandemic.

"It's our duty to New York City," Bobadilla said.

Individuals receiving the meals have said they're grateful.

"It's one less thing to worry about," said one man picking up a bag of food for his family.

"Thank God for this," said another woman grabbing food for herself and her grandchildren.

In many ways, these workers, across the city, have become something to count on each morning amid the pandemic.

Individuals in need of food can visit this searchable map of school sites serving as food hubs to find the nearest locations offering free meals.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state

New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island


RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citybronxmanhattanbrooklynqueensstaten islandcoronavirus new york citylunchcoronavirus7 on your side investigationcoronavirus new york7 on your sidecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthschoolsfoodnyc department of education
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
Nurse accused of stealing credit card from patient dying of COVID-19
JetBlue salutes health care workers with NYC flyover
Bone marrow and organ donations down due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless flock from subway to buses meant for essential workers
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
JetBlue salutes health care workers with NYC flyover
Connecticut shows signs of meeting May 20 reopening criteria
Nurse accused of stealing credit card from patient dying of COVID-19
Giants, Jets release 2020 season schedules
Show More
Michael Halkias, owner of Grand Prospect Hall, dead of COVID-19
East Village's iconic Gem Spa closes doors for good amid COVID-19 crisis
1 shot, 2 hospitalized after Bronx dispute ends in gunfire
Laundry workers say they were fired for staying home sick
Mom meets daughter after coming out of coma from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News