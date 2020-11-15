coronavirus new york city

COVID NYC Update: Last day to 'opt-in' for blended learning as positivity rate inches closer to 3%

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Diana Rocco
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As COVID rates rise in New York City, many in the school community are keeping a close eye on the positivity rate.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says learning would go back to remote only city wide if the positivity rate reaches 3%.

TRENDING | Arrest made after actor Rick Moranis sucker punched on Upper West Side
EMBED More News Videos

Police have made an arrest in the violent sucker-punch attack on actor Rick Moranis.


Right now, that positivity rate is hovering at about 2.5% so school will open Monday.

However, on Saturday, parents and students rallied in Foley Square, holding signs and demanding city officials to keep schools open.

They say random testing and safety precautions have kept positivity rates low in classrooms and feel that schools are safe and in-person learning is necessary.

"Schools are essential, they should be the last to close, the first to open. We need our schools, families need it, but really the kids need it," parent Maude Maron said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday, suggested city officials consider adding the low positivity rate in schools to the decision on whether to shut down or stay open to in-person learning.
EMBED More News Videos

New York City should consider a school's COVID-19 positivity rate when deciding whether to close it to in-person learning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.


For now, the city is still under the 3% threshold, but it seems city officials are keeping a close eye on this number.

This affects roughly 25% of New York City, where 1.2 million kids are currently enrolled in in-person learning.

"It's the one place we can actually learn, and have a fun time learning," student Felix Manasek said. "My parents are both professors and they teach college students so it's hard to understand them in college language."

In addition, Sunday is the last day for parents to choose to opt-in for in-person learning for the rest of the year.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoeducationcoronavirus testingschoolshospitalmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: Number of new cases on the rise in all 50 states
COVID Live Updates: Lockdowns put in place in other parts of US
Cuomo eyes formula for NYC schools to determine closure
COVID Update: 2 parties with hundreds of attendees busted in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in assault of Actor Rick Moranis on Upper West Side
COVID Live Updates: Number of new cases on the rise in all 50 states
AccuWeather: Gusty evening showers
Window washers fall 15 stories off scaffolding in NYC
Muslim woman claims she is victim of discrimination after being taken off plane
COVID Update: 2 parties with hundreds of attendees busted in NYC
Teen with autism robbed, 2nd suspect sought
Show More
Mount Vernon issues Stay at Home advisory amid surging COVID cases
Rally held in support of homeless being housed at NYC hotel
NJ reports highest number of daily cases since start of pandemic
Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course
Arizona police looking into death of Lori Vallow's 3rd husband
More TOP STORIES News