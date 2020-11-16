COVID Update: NYC schools remain open Monday as 7-day positivity rate stays below 3%

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7970698" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have made an arrest in the violent sucker-punch attack on actor Rick Moranis.

Today’s indicators are similar to yesterday:



• 117 patients admitted to the hospital

• 937 new cases

• The test positivity 7-day average is 2.57%



Thankfully, schools will remain open on Monday, but we have to keep fighting back with everything we’ve got. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 15, 2020

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As COVID rates rise in New York City, many in the school community are keeping a close eye on the positivity rate.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says learning would go back to remote-only citywide if the positivity rate reaches 3%.Right now, the 7-day test average is at 2.57% and Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that schools will remain open on Monday.The mayor reiterated the announcement during his briefing at the Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn.The daily test positivity is expected to backfill and increase as more test results are entered into the system, but it's not expected to push Sunday's 7-day average to 3%.The decision to close NYC Public Schools would affect about half of New York City students who have been participating in in-person learning.So far, only about 28% of students have actually shown up to class.The mayor has told schools to be ready to go all-remote if the city reaches that 3% positivity threshold for the 7-day average. That decision to move the cities 1,800 schools to remote could come this week.Governor Cuomo however has indicated he would like schools to stay open, citing low infection rates in schools and frequent testing.On Staten Island, Catholic schools in the red and yellow zones will reopen Monday after a testing plan has been put in place.They will tests 20% of students and staff starting Friday. The Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens has decided that if city schools go all-remote they will remain open.The Superintendent of Catholic Schools for Brooklyn and Queens announced Sunday that all 69 schools and academies will remain open and continue to provide in-person learning, irrespective of any impending decision pertaining to the status of New York City public schools.The city reported a 7-day average of COVID cases at 937, 117 hospital admissions and a COVID positivity rate of 31.71% among hospital admissions.