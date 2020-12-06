coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Some NYC schools reopen with new rules in place

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's back to school for the second time this year for 191,000 New York City students returning to the classroom today.

It comes nearly three weeks after the city shut down schools over rising positivity rates. The mayor has decided students can return as long as the positivity rates in the schools remain low.

Starting on Monday, K-5, Pre-K and 3-K students return for in-person learning. District 75 special needs programs will return on Thursday.

The city is now scrapping the previous trigger point of 3% city positivity -- but every parent must sign a testing consent form for their child.

ALSO READ | Video captures brawl among several people in Times Square
EMBED More News Videos

Cell phone video shows an incident in Times Square that began as a dispute before escalating into a fight.



Mayor Bill de Blasio warned parents if they signed up for hybrid learning and do not send their kid to school, they will lose the seat to free up space for other students.

He says that too many students are "holding" seats by being signed up for in-person learning and then attending remotely at home.

"We need the kids in school or signed up for in-person learning, and any family that signed up for in-person learning and does not actually intend for their child to be in school, we respect that, we want you then to be placed into the all-remote education approach, so we can free up seats," de Blasio said last week.

Meanwhile, there is still no plan for students in NYC's middle and high schools to return to the classroom. It will likely not happen this year, and that has parents voicing frustration.

A group of parents and students held a rally Sunday at City Hall Park to demand that middle and high schools in the city are also reopened.

WATCH: Parents of middle and high school students speak out
EMBED More News Videos

NYC middle and high school parents are voicing frustration over the lack of a plan to return their children to classrooms.



"Middle schoolers are preparing for high school, high schoolers for college and they are missing out on a huge part of these experiences that will shape their entire future," #keepnycschoolsopen's Carly Maready said.

The demonstrators say they're concerned about the long term effects.

"I don't want to be a year behind when I go to high school, it's important for me to fight for my education now," eighth grader Liza Greenberg said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote an Op-Ed over the weekend arguing that low positivity rates in schools show it is possible to control the spread of COVID-19 if everyone follows public health guidelines. He said that in every part of the state, infection rates in schools are much lower than in their surrounding communities. He attributes that to safety practices in schools like mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing.

FEEL GOOD | Officer adopts little girl he met while answering welfare check
EMBED More News Videos

An Arizona police officer has given a little girl a forever home after meeting her while on duty.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityback to schoolreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: CA copes with strict lockdowns, FDA considers Pfizer's vaccine
COVID Live Updates: U.S. surpasses 280,000 deaths
Survey: More than half of FDNY firefighters say they will refuse COVID vaccine
GM arrested after driving off, injuring officer who held on to car for 100 yards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman injured after bullet comes through her ceiling
Survey: More than half of FDNY firefighters say they will refuse COVID vaccine
COVID Live Updates: CA copes with strict lockdowns, FDA considers Pfizer's vaccine
AccuWeather Forecast: Brisk and chilly
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis: Sources
NJ police shut down 2 after-hours clubs
Be Kind: Long Island Zoom Santa keeping holiday spirit alive
Show More
Crews respond to fire at Long Island hotel
Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul to box in February
Melee between street performers breaks out in Times Square: Witnesses
FedEx driver surprises boy on route with new basketball, hoop
1 of 2 US marshals wounded in NYC shootout released from hospital
More TOP STORIES News