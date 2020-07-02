Reopen News: NYC schools will be reopening in September, de Blasio says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is moving "full steam ahead" with plans to reopen schools in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday."Each school will have a number, that is the maximum number that can be in that school with social distancing. Using every conceivable space in that school, we are going to convert everything that can be converted into a classroom to accommodate social distancing," he said. "For schools that cannot accommodate all their kids in the building at one time, by definition, some kind of staggered schedule. That piece will be determined with the schools."The mayor says 75% of parents surveyed want to send their kids back to school in September.Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza will meet with principals on Thursday to hone their plans, he said.Carranza said the city is putting together their plan, anticipating the state education department requesting their plan."When they do, we will be ready to go," he said.Precautions being taken include deep cleaning of schools daily, face covering and social distancing will be required, and hand washing stations will be set up.url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/coronavirus/" TARGET="_blank" REL=""