Outdoor learning plan unveiled for students in New York City

"The focus has been on health and safety," the mayor said.
The mayor said that New York City has the strongest schools reopening plan in the country and improves on plans shown to work across the world.
"We've created a new gold standard," Mayor de Blasio said. "We've combined them into one strategy for safety for all."
The mayor pointed to the city's 3% infection threshold for reopening and said it's stricter than the WHO's 5% reopening threshold.
Masks are required for all grades of students and teachers. It is as stringent as Japan and South Korea's mask plan.
The city is offering free testing for all staff, and that surpasses Europe's plan except Luxembourg, the mayor said. The contact tracing program matches Japan and Germany's program.
He also showed off the city's new option for outdoor learning as seen in Italy, Denmark, and Norway.
The outdoor learning plan will apply to all public, charter, and even private schools in the city.
- Principals can set up classrooms in their schoolyards and request additional space starting Monday.
- Any school that applies by Friday 8/28 will have a response next week.
- The plan prioritizes the 27 hardest-hit neighborhoods and schools with no useable outdoor space.
Sister agencies will review the schools requesting space and make sure that the spaces are safe and secure for students and staff, Chancellor Carranza said.
"I'm excited about outdoor learning as a supplement to the school day," Carranza said. "Before COVID, I always knew how important it was for my scholars to get some time outdoors, and now, in partnership with our sister agencies, that will be possible for more schools - even if that school doesnt have a yard."
The rate of positivity for Sunday in New York City was 2.05%.
The city's current reopening plan calls for a mix of in-person and remote learning with students taking turns in classrooms when they return in the fall, but more than a quarter of students have decided to go with the all-remote option instead.
"Any teacher, any staff member - whatever they need, they'll get with PPEs, there'll be plenty available for each school," said Mayor de Blasio said last week. "We want kids to come to school already wearing a face covering. We want kids wearing a face covering wherever they go. In school, out of school - any kid who needs one will get one."
