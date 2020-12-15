Are New York City schools closed or open? What a snow day looks like in 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8797654" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett has the latest on the impact from the impending winter storm.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Even if there is a snow day on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said it technically won't be a snow day - with NYC schools closed - since New York City students will be able to revert to all-remote and learn from home."We are about to potentially experience what we have never experienced before in NYC history," de Blasio said Tuesday. "If we did have a snow day, meaning kids couldn't physically go to school, we still have remote learning in place."The mayor said schools look good to be open Wednesday. As for Thursday, he says they still need to know more as the storm gets closer."Right now, as I've learned with the National Weather Service and predicting the weather, I've got a lot of respect for the NWS," he said. "We have been surprised many times with storms changing at the last moment, or being less than we expected. It's still early to make a final prediction. I'd say what I'm hearing is not until later tomorrow, Wednesday, do we see the storm having much effect. School day tomorrow, as of now, looks good. I think it's an open question about Thursday morning."De Blasio said snow days for kids these days are a "thing of the past.""Someone said to me the other day they felt kind of forlorn," he said. "It ends the snow day as we know it as kids, looked forward to a day off. Yes that's true, that's now going to be a thing of the past, even when kids are home because they will be learning. I'm kind of sad for the kids on one hand, on the other hand we got a lot of learning that needs to be done, a lot of catching up, so it's the right thing to do."The mayor reiterated that Wednesday "looks solid" for in-person learning, but Thursday is still up in the air."We certainly will alert parents and families as quickly as when we have a final determination," de Blasio said.----------