reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: Weekend street closures expanded to allow for more outdoor dining

By Jeremy Murn
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New Yorkers will have more outdoor dining options on the weekends as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 15 additional weekend street closures to allow for expanded outdoor dining options.

The initiative combines the popular Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs to increase restaurant seating options onto car-free streets on weekends for select corridors throughout the five boroughs.

"New Yorkers deserve more public space in our ongoing fight against COVID-19, and we're proud to offer more places to get a safe outdoor meal on the weekends," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "With two extra months of outdoor dining now approved, restaurants will have more chances than ever to get back on their feet. We're excited to build on our popular Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs, and we look forward to expanding this idea even further."

Most new locations will begin the evening of Friday, July 31.

In addition, Pell Street in Chinatown will add seating to the existing outdoor dining space on nearby Doyers Street, while Mott Street will become a shared street to help activate the new restaurant seating areas unveiled on Wednesday.

Participating locations include:

- Kingsbridge-Riverdale-Van Cortlandt Development Corporation onJohnson Ave. betweenWest 235th St. andWest 236th St. in the Bronx.

- Montague St BID onMontague St. between Clinton St. andPierrepont Pl. in Brooklyn.

- Prospect Heights NDC onVanderbilt Ave. betweenPacific St. andPark Pl. in Brooklyn.

- Sunset Park BID on5th Ave. between45th St. and47th St. in Brooklyn.

- Bistro Les Amis onSpring St betweenThompson St. andWest Broadway in Manhattan.

- New York Koreatown Association onWest 32nd St. between5th Ave. andBroadway in Manhattan.

- Gramercy Neighborhood Associates onEast 18th St. betweenPark Ave. South andIrving Pl. in Manhattan.

- Zouk LTD DBA Palma onCornelia St. betweenBleecker St. andWest 4th St. in Manhattan.

- 303 Canary LLC onBroome St. betweenForsyth St. andEldridge St. in Manhattan.

- Chinatown BID/CCBA onPell St. betweenBowery andMott St. in Manhattan.

- Times Square Alliance onWest 46th St. between6th Ave. and7th Ave. in Manhattan.

- La Contenta onWest 11th St. between5th Ave. and6th Ave. in Manhattan.

- il Buco onBond St. betweenLafayette St. andBowery in Manhattan.

- KC Gourmet Empanadas onAve B betweenEast 3rd St. andEast 4th St. in Manhattan.

- Columbus Amsterdam BID onAmsterdam Ave. betweenWest 97th St. andWest 110th St. in Manhattan.

AI cameras may help businesses, schools maintain social distancing
EMBED More News Videos

Danielle Leigh reports as many businesses look to reopen following the pandemic, they are looking for new solutions to help employees keep their distance and stay healthy.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomorestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Update: New York reports 3 new record lows since mid-March
This is the new metric for NYC schools to stay open
COVID News: Trace testing plan announced for NYC public schools
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations at new low, NJ cases spike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Alarms are going off' as NJ coronavirus cases rise
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
This is the new metric for NYC schools to stay open
What we can expect from Hurricane Isaias
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
COVID News: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
COVID Update: New York reports 3 new record lows since mid-March
Show More
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
Jogger finds woman's body in wooded area on Long Island
BLM holds NYC march, rally with families of police shooting victims
Lions described as 'inseparable couple' euthanized together
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
More TOP STORIES News