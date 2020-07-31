Reopen NYC: Weekend street closures expanded to allow for more outdoor dining

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6333409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Danielle Leigh reports as many businesses look to reopen following the pandemic, they are looking for new solutions to help employees keep their distance and stay healthy.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New Yorkers will have more outdoor dining options on the weekends as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 15 additional weekend street closures to allow for expanded outdoor dining options.The initiative combines the popular Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs to increase restaurant seating options onto car-free streets on weekends for select corridors throughout the five boroughs."New Yorkers deserve more public space in our ongoing fight against COVID-19, and we're proud to offer more places to get a safe outdoor meal on the weekends," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "With two extra months of outdoor dining now approved, restaurants will have more chances than ever to get back on their feet. We're excited to build on our popular Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs, and we look forward to expanding this idea even further."Most new locations will begin the evening of Friday, July 31.In addition, Pell Street in Chinatown will add seating to the existing outdoor dining space on nearby Doyers Street, while Mott Street will become a shared street to help activate the new restaurant seating areas unveiled on Wednesday.Participating locations include:- Kingsbridge-Riverdale-Van Cortlandt Development Corporation onJohnson Ave. betweenWest 235th St. andWest 236th St. in the Bronx.- Montague St BID onMontague St. between Clinton St. andPierrepont Pl. in Brooklyn.- Prospect Heights NDC onVanderbilt Ave. betweenPacific St. andPark Pl. in Brooklyn.- Sunset Park BID on5th Ave. between45th St. and47th St. in Brooklyn.- Bistro Les Amis onSpring St betweenThompson St. andWest Broadway in Manhattan.- New York Koreatown Association onWest 32nd St. between5th Ave. andBroadway in Manhattan.- Gramercy Neighborhood Associates onEast 18th St. betweenPark Ave. South andIrving Pl. in Manhattan.- Zouk LTD DBA Palma onCornelia St. betweenBleecker St. andWest 4th St. in Manhattan.- 303 Canary LLC onBroome St. betweenForsyth St. andEldridge St. in Manhattan.- Chinatown BID/CCBA onPell St. betweenBowery andMott St. in Manhattan.- Times Square Alliance onWest 46th St. between6th Ave. and7th Ave. in Manhattan.- La Contenta onWest 11th St. between5th Ave. and6th Ave. in Manhattan.- il Buco onBond St. betweenLafayette St. andBowery in Manhattan.- KC Gourmet Empanadas onAve B betweenEast 3rd St. andEast 4th St. in Manhattan.- Columbus Amsterdam BID onAmsterdam Ave. betweenWest 97th St. andWest 110th St. in Manhattan.