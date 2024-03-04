Major crimes on subways up over 13% amid weekend of violent attacks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are investigating two separate attacks in the subway system over the weekend.

Police say a 64-year-old man fell onto the tracks at Penn Station after someone came up behind him and kicked him in the back.

The attack happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday at the A/C/E line.

The man was then helped back onto the platform. Authorities say he suffered injuries to his back and knee and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene. He is described as a man in his thirties, wearing all black. It is unclear if he knew the victim.

"I feel like in New York in particular people watch out for each other. It kind of defines the city," one rider said.

A few hours later on the mezzanine level of the A/C line at 168th Street, a 17-year-old woman got into a verbal dispute with another woman and was punched multiple times.

An 18-year-old man who was with the victim attempted to break up the fight when his cell phone was dropped onto the ground.

Officials say the suspect picked up his cell phone and fled the scene toward 169th Street. The suspect is described as a female wearing all black with white sneakers and a nose piercing.

The 17-year-old woman was taken by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian in stable condition.

"Honestly, sometimes, safety is something to worry about," one rider said.

Authorities are also looking for another man who they say stuck his hands down a sleeping passenger's pants.

It is hard to keep track of all the attacks -- statistics show violence in the subway system is rising. According to officials, in January and February of 2024, major crimes on subways jumped 13.2 percent. By the end of February last year, there were 310 attacks on the trains -- compared to this year at 351.

On Friday, anti-gay slurs were hurled at a 27-year-old male rider before he was slashed. Police are now searching for a suspect:

Passengers are not the only victims. Last Thursday, a 59-year-old subway conductor was slashed in the neck as he pulled into the Rockaway Ave station during the overnight hours. He received 34 stitches.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the attacks.

