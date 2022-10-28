NYC Subway Crime: Suspects sought in assault on 78-year-old on Upper West Side

Pictures have been released of two suspects who attacked a woman in the Upper West Side on the subway.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police have released pictures of the man and woman accused of attacking a 78-year-old man on the subway.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, onboard a 1 train near the 96 St. station on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Police say the suspects repeatedly punched the victim in the face after he asked them to turn their music down.

The victim is expected to recover.

Officials are still looking for the suspects.

MORE SUBWAY NEWS

Friday, October 28

Man stabbed in back during fight on Harlem subway station platform

A man was stabbed during a dispute on the platform of a Harlem subway station. Officials say the incident happened at the 125 St. station just after 4:35 a.m. Friday. The 43-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect caught on video after shoving man onto Upper East Side subway tracks

Police have released video footage of a man wanted for another subway shoving incident. On Monday night, a man was pushed onto the tracks of the 6 train line at Lexington Avenue and East 77th Street on the Upper East Side.

This subway crime was the third in nine days.

Thursday, October 27

Woman badly injured after being thrown down stairs at Queens subway station

A 22-year-old woman was waiting for the 7 train at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights subway station when a man grabbed her purse and threw it to the ground. The woman confronted the man and that's when he punched her in the face and pushed her down the stairs, according to police. Police are still searching for the suspect

Wednesday, October 26

Good Samaritan stabbed while trying to break up fight on subway in Manhattan

A good Samaritan trying to break up a fight on the subway early Wednesday ended up becoming the victim when he was stabbed. The NYPD says the 31-year-old man was stabbed on a train as it was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station around 6 this morning.

Monday, October 24

Man arrested for Brooklyn subway shove as MTA looks to ban criminals from transit system

After a rash of recent attacks inside the New York City transit system, including a violent subway shove in Brooklyn that was caught on surveillance video, the MTA is hoping to make it easier to ban criminals from the system entirely. Lamale McRae slowly walked up the sidewalk at Transit District 20 in Queens Monday night.

He's in custody after being arrested for a violent and unprovoked assault of a total stranger on a Bushwick subway platform last week.

Thousands of officers to patrol subway system as focus shifts to mentally ill

Thousands of additional officers are now patrolling the New York City transit system. During peak hours, officers will be posted in two out of three stations, an unprecedented deployment of NYPD manpower underground.

62-year-old punched, knocked onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Bronx

Officials are investigating another act of subway violence as the city desperately tries to get a handle on subway crime. A 62-year-old man was punched in the head and then knocked onto the tracks at a subway station in the Bronx on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station around 9:45 p.m.

New video shows suspect who struck a man with a sword shealth on NYC subway train

An arrest has been made in Thursday's subway sword attack in Lower Manhattan. Police identified the suspect seen in surveillance video as Sel-Wyn Bernardez, 27. Bernardez is accused of striking another rider on the head, although the sword was in its sheath. It happened at the Chambers Street station during a dispute.

----------

