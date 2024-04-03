NYPD to release recent statistics for crime within NYC subway system

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Eddie Caban are expected to address subway crime, the major concern on many commuters' minds.

Recent attacks have many New Yorkers on edge.

As the NYPD gets ready to release their crime stats on Wednesday, Adams says the subway is the safest it has been since he took office.

Police say this past Sunday, a 48-year-old man was on board a 2 train at the 96th Street station when someone pulled a knife on him. The suspect used anti-ethnic slurs toward the victim and asked him to give up his money.

Officials released a photo of the man they believe was responsible for that attack. Cops say the suspect is about 5'9 has a medium build, and was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, green shirt, sneakers, and dark-colored pants.

News of this attack came right before Adams' ride along with some high-ranking members of leadership from the NYPD. From January through March of this year, transit crime went down about one percent compared to the same time in 2023.

The mayor says there was a "bump in crime in the subway system" for the first month of this year. With newly unveiled safety initiatives ,crime was down roughly 25 percent in March.

The mayor recounted a story of a woman who recently asked how he plans to combat the issue of subway crime.

"I said, 'Ma'am, let me ask you the question differently. What are we going to do?'," the mayor said. "'How about you getting a group of your friends, these young thoughtful young people who are energetic, who are smart. How about coming out one day, walking with us, and interacting with these people who live on the subway system?'"

Adams believes things underground are much better now from when he took office, a little over 2 years ago.

He is expected to join Caban to make an update on subway crime at their quarterly crime stats news conference at 1 p.m.

