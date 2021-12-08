coronavirus new york city

Judge grants hearing to reconsider Mayor de Blasio's vaccine mandate for NYC municipal workers

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Judge grants hearing to reconsider NYC's mandate for municipal workers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A judge in New York on Tuesday granted a hearing to consider a restraining order on the city's vaccine mandate that applies to all municipal workers, including police officers and firefighters.

The hearing, granted by Judge Frank Nervo, will determine if a temporary restraining order on the mandate is warranted and gives the city until next Monday to respond, with the hearing scheduled for following day.

The hearing comes in the case of NYPD Detective Anthony Marciano, who said he "developed and retains a natural immunity to COVID, as demonstrated by recent blood testing" and is refusing voluntary consent to the COVID vaccination.

"It is abundantly clear by now that the Vaccination Order is not a limited emergency health measure to prevent the spread of COVID by city employees having significant contact with the public, or by those city workers in contact with a particularly vulnerable population. The Vaccination Order applies with equal force to City employees having little or no contact with the public, and does not apply to non-City employees who may have extensive public contact," the lawsuit said.

While the hearing doesn't impact the mandate the mayor announced Monday for private-sector employees, legal challenges are also expected to be filed against that mandate.
EMBED More News Videos

It is the first COVID vaccine mandate for the private sector in the nation. Legal challenges will outlast the remaining term of Mayor Bill de Blasio.



On Tuesday, a Staten Island-based lawyer said he will file a class action lawsuit against the private-sector mandate, on behalf of all unvaccinated workers across the city.

"We are going to be filing a class action lawsuit, we received dozens dozens of calls yesterday and dozens more today, on behalf of any employee," attorney Louis Gelormino said. "Anybody that works in NYC that has a job in NYC, this could be from 16 years old to 75 years old, anybody that works in NYC that doesn't want to get the vaccination, we are going to be filing a class action lawsuit on their behalf."

This new mandate, is scheduled to take effect just four days before he leaves office.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalomicron variantreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnypdfdnyhospitalmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
Submit your COVID questions here
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News