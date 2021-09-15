coronavirus new york

NYC's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on hold until September 22

Coronavirus Update for New York City
Judge temporary halts NYC's vaccine mandate

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both sides are claiming victory after a New York State Supreme Court judge temporarily blocked New York City's vaccine mandate.

Tuesday's ruling came on the same day a federal judge upstate temporarily halted a vaccine mandate that applied to healthcare workers who want to file for a religious exemption.

The city's mandate is now on hold until the two sides can go to court on September 22, five days before the mandate goes into effect.

In a statement, Henry Garrido, the director of the city's largest municipal union, AFSCME District Council 37, said:

"While we do believe our members should get the vaccine, we do not believe it should be a condition of employment. Clearly, the courts agree. The fight is not over, but we are energized by this decision and ready to keep going on behalf of our members."

But New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also claimed victory.

The mayor's spokesperson released this statement:

"New York City's education worker vaccine mandate, which has been embraced by the White House, goes into effect on September 27. The court's action today expires on September 22. There is no delay in the City's implementation of this vaccine requirement."

Hundreds of people rallied against the city's mandate in Foley Square on Monday.



Both of Tuesday's rulings - halting vaccine mandates for city workers and state healthcare workers - are temporary restraining orders.

This a common practice when a party goes to court claiming they have been injured.

The real test will come when these cases actually go to court.

