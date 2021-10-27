coronavirus new york city

NY vaccine mandate: Court hears arguments on nurses' challenge today

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Aaron Katersky and the Eyewitness News Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Court hears arguments on nurses' challenge to NY vax mandate

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Constitution of the United States does not require healthcare employers to allow religious exemptions to New York's vaccine mandate, the state argued Wednesday as it sought to overturn a lower court's injunction.

"This is not hostility to religion," Steven Wu of the New York Attorney General's office argued before a three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals. "This is a neutral, generally applicable law that is sustained under the Free Exercise clause even if it does impose some burdens."

17 healthcare workers who are mainly Catholic said they could not consent to COVID-19 vaccines "tested, developed or produced with fetal cell lines derived from procured abortions" but the judges noted the rubella vaccine, also created from fetal cell lines, has faced no similar objections.

"Am I right in understanding the state has required vaccination of healthcare workers for rubella and for other illnesses in the past and has not provided a religious exemption?" asked Judge Susan Carney.

"That's correct," said Wu.

When Carney mentioned how the rubella vaccine mandate from decades ago has not faced a religious-based objection, Judge John Walker drew a laugh from the courtroom when he interjected: "That was a different day and age," Walker said. "This is a politicized issue and people are all excited about it in ways they weren't then."

An attorney for the health workers, Christopher Ferrara, argued Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on religion, compelled the state to offer a reasonable religious accommodation so the nurses and doctors can continue doing their jobs. The judges seemed skeptical.

"What do you see in Title VII that suggests that Congress intended Title VII to preempt the state's exercise of its power to protect the health and safety of the people of its state?" Judge Carney asked.

"Maybe there is no reasonable accommodation because everyone that's discussed poses an undue hardship for the employer," Judge Walker said. "If you're going to be a martyr that means gee I can't take this medicine and therefore I can no longer be a nurse in a New York hospital. That's what it means, doesn't it? It isn't oh I can't take this medicine and therefore I'm free to go and spread the virus to patients."

Cameron Atkinson, who represents a second group of health workers, said nurses and doctors should not be shut out of their careers because of their religious beliefs.

"COVID-19 is not going to walk up to someone on the street corner, tap them on the shoulder and say why aren't you vaccinated," Atkinson said.

"Religious people often can't do certain things because of their religion. Somebody from Agudath, Israel, the synagogue, cannot become a lifeguard at Jones Beach because he can't work on Saturday. That's just the way it is," Judge Walker said.

The legal challenge comes on the same day as FDNY firefighters are expected announce a major protest and march over New York City's mandate.

That demonstration will be the latest in a series since the city announced its vaccine requirement for all police officers, firefighters and city workers.

ALSO READ | What happens if NYPD, FDNY members reject COVID vaccine mandate?
EMBED More News Videos

New York City announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all police officers, firefighters and city workers in an effort to boost lagging numbers in those agencies.



Earlier this week, about 20,000 firefighters, cops and municipal workers marched over the Brooklyn Bridge to protest the mandate, which goes into effect Friday.

Amid these mandate controversies, an FDA advisory panel Tuesday endorsed the use of Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5-11.


A final decision from the FDA and CDC could come as early as next week.

Trials have indicated the shots are nearly 91% effective in children. The children's dose is a third of the dose prescribed for adults.

ALSO READ | NY woman suing Kellogg's over fruit filling in strawberry Pop-Tarts
EMBED More News Videos

The complainant says the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
WATC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbill de blasiohospital
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Daily infections rising 10+% in 35 states
COVID Updates: Connecticut to hold booster clinics at nursing homes
At-home COVID test kits in demand as Thanksgiving approaches
COVID Updates: CT has most vaccinated adults in US
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News