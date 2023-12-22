Do you remember the last White Christmas in New York City?

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

The Loop: Your live look at weather and traffic

THE LOOP | NYC Weather and Traffic Cams The Loop: Your live look at weather and traffic

THE LOOP | NYC Weather and Traffic Cams The Loop: Your live look at weather and traffic

THE LOOP | NYC Weather and Traffic Cams The Loop: Your live look at weather and traffic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's been a long time since New York City has had a white Christmas.

Like most Americans dreaming of a white Christmas, there's no chance of one in the city this year.

The National Weather Service says Central Park has not had snow on the ground on Christmas since 2009 when a storm blanketed the region with several inches a few days before the holiday.

A woman and dog walk up a plowed street in the borough of Brooklyn after the first major winter storm of the season on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009 i AP Photo/Peter Morgan

2002 is the last time any snowflakes fell in New York City on Christmas Day.

And those Christmas Days with more than 3 inches of snow on the ground have not happened since the 1960s.

Between 1959 and 1966, four Christmas Days had more than 3 inches of snow on the ground, one had 1-3 inches, and one had snow fall on the holiday.

One of the worst storms ever in New York City happened on the day after Christmas. The Great Blizzard of 1947 took the city by surprise and dumped more than 2 feet of snow in 24 hours.

A pedestrian walks between drifts of snow in Times Square in New York City, Dec. 27, 1947 AP Photo

Another big snowstorm happened on the day after Christmas in 2010, crippling New York City and much of the Northeast.

The city received more than 30 inches of snow over two days.

New York City is not alone in the Christmas snow drought. Although parts of the Rockies and Midwest already have snow or could get a fresh dusting by Monday, other parts of the country that are normally coated in white this time of year are still sporting their drab late-fall look.

"The best chance for a white Christmas by far is in Alaska," the National Service Service said. "Anchorage's record snow depth on Christmas Day is 30 inches (76 centimeters), which was set back in 1994, and this year's snow depth could be close to the record."

Climate change is playing a role in diminishing Christmas snow, Cohen said, although he noted it remains a complicated picture, with extreme cold snaps and unusual weather events occurring.

"Certainly, the globe is warming. Winters are getting shorter. Overall, they're getting warmer," Judah Cohen, the director of seasonal forecasting at Verisk Atmospheric and Environmental Research, said. "December, I've seen the strongest warming. So I feel like December really no longer qualifies as a winter month. The early-season skiing is becoming more and more challenging."

The good news for snow lovers is AccuWeather says colder weather could make a comeback just before New Year's Day and into the first week of January improving chances for a winter wonderland in the New Year.

Some information from the Associated Press

WATCH: Weather or Not: The 2023-24 Winter Outlook

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

Air Quality Tracker

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Follow meteorologist Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Brittany Bell, Jeff Smith, and Dani Beckstrom on social media.